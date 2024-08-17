ADVERTISEMENT
Abuja doctors hit streets, demand release of colleague kidnapped in Dec 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged the government to task all the relevant security agencies to rise to the task and ensure the release of the kidnapped resident doctor.

Resident Doctors in UATH during a solidarity walk in Abuja on Friday, to seek the release of their kidnapped, Ganiyat Popoola [NAN]
Resident Doctors in UATH during a solidarity walk in Abuja on Friday, to seek the release of their kidnapped, Ganiyat Popoola [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Popoola, a medical doctor at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted with her husband and nephew on December 27, 2023.

The ARD President, UATH, Dr Abah Innocent, called on the management of the hospital and the Federal Government to intervene for a quick release of their member.

Innocent said that kidnappers and abductors had now seen businesses among health workers who work throughout the day and night to give the best healthcare to their patients.

“We have suddenly become objects of trade for abductors. The issue of kidnapping is a pandemic, nobody is spared whether you are a doctor, a housewife or you are a governor.

“Our colleague, Doctor Ganiyat Popoola, was abducted exactly seven months, 20 days ago.

“She was kidnapped with the husband and her nephew, however, the husband was released in March and our colleague is still there with the abductors, we have evidence that she is still alive, ” he said.

According to him, if Popoola is still alive and the association does nothing, conscience and posterity will not be fair to its members.

He appealed to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) to prevail on the Federal Government to wade into the matter before any harm was done to her.

The CMD of UATH, Prof Bisallah Ekele, called for calm and assured the ARD members that Popoola would regain her freedom.

Represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Bob Ukonu, the CMD said that it was a good thing that the association’s members showed concern over the kidnapped of their colleague.

“Just about 20 minutes ago, I had a news flash saying that 20 Medical Students were kidnapped on their way for a programme.

“This is a time when you cannot predict what will happen in the next minute. It is unfortunate that Popoola has been under the captivity of these strangers for the past seven months.

“We also feel your pain, we will make our little contributions in terms of making contact.

“What you have done here today, I want to believe is also being replicated in almost all the hospitals where we have ARD,” he said.

He said that the awareness should be sustained until the abducted medical doctor was released.

News Agency Of Nigeria

