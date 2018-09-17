Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Abuja court strikes out case against journalist, Jones Abiri

Jones Abiri Abuja court strikes out case against journalist

Abiri, the publisher of the Weekly Source, a newspaper based in Bayelsa state was arrested by the DSS in 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Abuja court says it lacks jurisdiction to hear the case brought before it by the DSS against Bayelsa journalist, Jones Abiri. play

Abiri's appearance in court has elicited reaction from a group, Enough is Enough Nigeria, EiE, after his two years in detention.

(Twitter/EiE)

An Abuja based Magistrate court has thrown out the case brought before it against Jones Abiri by Department of State Services (DSS).

Abiri, the publisher of the Weekly Source, a newspaper based in Bayelsa state was arrested by the DSS in 2016.

The allegations levelled against him was that he is the leader of the joint revolutionary council of the Joint Niger Delta Liberation Force, a separatist group.

He was also accused of planning to bomb oil installations.

Arraigned in 2018

The journalist was however not taken to court until Friday, July 28, 2018, following public outcry.

Abiri was granted bail by the Magistrate, Chukwuemeka Nweke and August 8, 2018 was fixed as date to vary the bail conditions.

Case closed

At the hearing on Monday, Samuel Ogala, Abiri’s counsel told the court to transfer the case to Bayelsa state, as the alleged crime was not committed in Abuja, The Cable reports.

In his response, the Magistrate, Chukwuemeka Nweke agreed that the case is outside the jurisdiction of the court.

“That the court has the duty to uphold doctrine of fair hearing, which guarantees that an accused is charged within the territorial jurisdiction.

“That the first information report as presently presented is an abuse of process of this court.

“Section 112 (10) of Administrative Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 states that; ‘Where the evidence referred to in subsection (9) of this section has been taken or at any stage of the case, the magistrate is of the opinion that there is round that the suspect has committed an offence triable under this part, which such magistrate court is competent to try and which, in the opinion of the Magistrate could be adequately punished, the magistrate shall frame a charge stating the offence for which the suspect will either be tried by the court or direct that the suspect be tried in another magistrate court’.

ALSO READ: Jones Abiri taken to court two years after DSS arrest

“It is therefore deemed that the prosecution is not disputing the facts that all elements of the alleged offence occurred in Bayelsa. This court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain this matter and I hereby strike out this case,” he added.

Also, the Abuja division of the Federal High Court recently ordered the Federal Government to pay Jones Abiri, the sum of N10 million in damages for his unlawful detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun PDP says FG wants to secretly fly ex-minister out of the...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Buhari accepts Minister's resignation with a replacementbullet

Related Articles

Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja home
National Honour Labaran Maku, Omisore, Others To Receive Awards
Nigerian News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
Jones Abiri Journalist taken to court two years after DSS arrest
Politics Nigerians list sins committed by sacked State Security Service Chief, Lawal Daura
Amnesty International Nigeria must stop unlawful arrests, detentions
Abiri Court orders FG to pay journalist N10.5m for illegal detention by DSS

Local

Osun Governorship Poll I-G, INEC Chairman assure Nigerians of credible election
Lassa Fever Delta confirms virus kills one, says no cause for alarm
Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns, Zainab Ahmed steps in
Zainab Ahmed Buhari's new Finance Minister assumes duty
Only 28 pupils register for Common Entrance Exam in Zamfara
Yari Governor condemns attack on his convoy, urges supporters not to revenge