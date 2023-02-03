Abiodun suspends political campaign over currency crisis, fuel scarcity

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, emphasised that moves had been made to ease up the sufferings of the people.

He called on the people to persevere, as the current situation would ease up very soon.

The governor noted that as an administration that was sensitive to the plight of the people, election campaigns in the state would cease until normalcy returned to the economic activities of the people.

Abiodun reiterated his administration’s commitment to making life more meaningful for the people.

He called on them to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and vote for all the All Progressives Congress ( APC) candidates at the poll.

Meanwhile, as the state clocks 47 years since its creation, Abiodun has saluted the sacrifices made by the founding fathers to ensure a solid foundation was laid for the state

He promised that his administration would take Ogun to a greater height.

The governor, in his 47th-anniversary message, signed by Somorin, on Friday, felicitated the Ogun people for the giant strides the state had achieved among its peers.

He declared that the state had indeed lived up to its cognomen, the Gateway State.

Abiodun noted that since the pioneer military administration that oversaw the transition of the state from the old Western Region, Ogun had witnessed a steady and progressive development.

He said that apart from producing illustrious sons and daughters who had shaped the nation and contributed positively to the development of Nigeria, Ogun had been the industrial capital of the country.

The governor added that the state had every right to celebrate its 47 years of existence because of its foremost position in the comity of states in Nigeria.

He said that Ogun would continue to champion excellence, hard work, dignity, industry, and resilience the indigenes are reputed for.

While expressing his delight about the 47th anniversary, the governor said that his administration shared the pains being currently experienced by the people in the state over the redesigned naira notes swap and fuel scarcity.

According to him, what the people are enduring is a great sacrifice that can be offered by them for a better Nigeria, assuring that efforts were being made to ease the situation.