Abiodun bows to pressure, promises to fix 120 Ogun roads after Twitter storm

Over the years, Ogun residents have anguished as major roads across the state fell into disrepair. The development has seriously affected commuting for both commercial and private motorists.

Ogun shares multiple border communities with Lagos State, and while the latter can boast good connecting roads, the reverse is the case for the former.

While communities bordering Lagos are worst hit by the deplorable roads, the menace doesn't end at the border. Several roads in the heart of the state, including Abeokuta have been pictured to be in bad shape or total ruin.

Displeased by this ugly reality, Nigerians, especially residents of the areas where these bad roads are located, have held Governor Abiodun by the jugular in the last few days.

The campaign, championed by a concerned X user, Hauwa Allahbura, saw Nigerians share photos of deplorable roads across the state while calling on the government to fix them.

Tweeting with username, @HauwaAllahbura, Allahbura, who also initiated the hashtag #Dapofixogunroads to drive her message home, stood at the forefront of the fight, sharing videos and pictures of bad roads.

However, the government argued that most of the images being circulated online were roads under the management of the Federal Government, listing road projects undertaken and completed by the Abiodun administration.

Unsatisfied with the response, the campaigners doubled down on their request and further turned the heat on the state government.

Ogun government bows to pressure

Meanwhile, a statement by the Commissioner of Works, Engr Ade Akinsanya, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, noted that the Abiodun-led administration had embarked on massive road rehabilitation and construction in the state.

The government said the rehabilitation will be prioritised based on fund availability and the economic viability of those roads.

According to the Commissioner, 120 roads, spread across the 20 local government areas in the state, were submitted by stakeholders.

Akinsanya said the move aligns with the avowed commitment of the Governor to make Ogun more attractive to both local and foreign investors.

He declared that to make the exercise have the desired impact on the people, the governor mandated stakeholders, including royal fathers, lawmakers both state and federal, local government chairmen, community leaders, and religious leaders, among others to submit critical roads that required immediate attention in their domain.

The Commissioner said rehabilitation works have commenced on some of the roads, while contractors will move to the remaining ones soon.

Akinsanya said Abiodun has also secured the collaboration of the Federal Government for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of an additional 14 roads.

