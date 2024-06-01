ADVERTISEMENT
I feel ashamed we come from the same place - Adebutu slams Abiodun over Ogun roads

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adebutu said Abiodun's performance has shown that the PDP remained the only party that understood the act of governance.

Adebutu was Abiodun's main rival in the March 18, 2023 election and the two politicians hail from Iperu-Remo in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Commenting on the Governor's performance, the PDP chieftain said he was disappointed by Ogun State’s level of development under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He lamented how the current administration was running the affairs of government, saying Abiodun had reversed the progress and achievements of the state.

Adebutu disclosed these while speaking to newsmen after participating in the ongoing PDP membership registration exercise on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The governorship candidate revalidated and transferred his party membership from Ikenne Ward 5 in Ikenne LGA to Ward 4, Odo Alaro in the Odogbolu LG area of the state.

He argued that the PDP remained the most responsive and people-oriented political party in Nigeria.

“We are a very responsive and people-oriented party, we understand the act of governance matter, we imbibe that culture and we have been able to succeed in it.

“I am sure with time, reality will be done on Nigerians, that we all have to come under that great umbrella to rescue our nation because this is the opposition party,” he said.

Ladi Adebutu [Twitter:@ladiadebutu]
Ladi Adebutu [Twitter:@ladiadebutu] Pulse Nigeria

Adebutu, who commended the infrastructural development in Oyo State under Governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP, said the reverse had been the case in his home state.

Yesterday (Thursday), we were in Ogbomoso. The extent of the infrastructure development by the PDP government of Governor Seyi Makinde is an example to the whole nation.

“If all the federating states play their role actively, there will be less emphasis on the centres and that is the way it should be. PDP is PDP.

“I was in Oyo state, PDP governor commissioned a state’s road of about 77km. It was not the surfacing or existing road, he actually went and do urban and rural development at the same time.

“He creates roads on virgin lands, but my own brother from my own town in Iperu, now puts band sets on the road, that he was commissioning a resurface and expanded road of a few kilometers.

“Now, compare that person, that person of APC, compare to what happened yesterday in Oyo State, that is the difference between APC and PDP.

“We understand governance, we are transparent and we are able to do well despite that the resource in Oyo State is relatively, comparatively small to what we have in Ogun State.

“I feel ashamed yesterday, I covered my eyes, because Dapo is of the same place that I am and he shows his diminished acumen,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

