Abike Dabiri thanks Atiku for condemning Sunnberger's ethnic poison threats

Sunnberger’s threats recently sparked conversations on social media following her remark on a TikTok live.

In a one-minute 50-second viral audio clip, Sunnberger vowed to poison the Yorubas and the Binis in Canada. She said the two ethnic groups hate the Igbos, adding that it’s high time the people of the South-East started going after their haters.

According to her, “the Yorubas and the Binis are of no use to the society,” and should be killed.

Hours after the clip surfaced on X, Dabiri-Erewa released Sunnberger’s photo via her official X handle.

However, while reacting to the controversy that intensified the lingering bigotry Olympics on social media, the former Vice President on Thursday, August 29, 2024, condemned Sunnberger’s threats, saying it “underscores the imperative of uniting our people and our nation.”

In a statement on X, Atiku said he’s been informed that “the identities of those involved have been disclosed and that calls have been made to the pertinent law enforcement agencies in Canada to prosecute the offenders.”

Atiku also commended the House of Representatives and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) under the leadership of Dabiri-Erewa for “their prompt and decisive action in addressing this incendiary rhetoric and preempting further escalation.”

In response to Atiku’s comment, Dabiri-Erewa appreciated the former Vice President for commending her agency’s quick response to the issue.

Quoting Atiku’s tweet, the NiDCOM chair wrote “Thank you for your compliments.”

Peter Obi’s reaction

Earlier, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, condemned the anti-Yoruba and Bini remark by Sunnberger.

Describing her utterances as “bigotry taken too far,” Obi emphasised that such divisive comments have no place in Nigerian society and should be unanimously rejected.

