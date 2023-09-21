ADVERTISEMENT
Abia State directs government officials who have served 8 years to retire

Ima Elijah

This measure has been implemented to ensure the timely processing of retirement benefits.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:Imran]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:Imran]

The announcement, contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Joy Maduka, signifies a significant step in the government's ongoing reforms aimed at revitalising the state's public service.

Titled "Tenure of office for permanent secretaries, directors, and heads of non-ministerial departments," the directive takes immediate effect, superseding all previous circulars on the matter.

According to the circular, the responsibility for adhering to this new policy falls upon the affected officers, who must provide the requisite three months' notice before their retirement date.

"The Abia State government has found it necessary to reinstate a policy that will reinvigorate the public service, restore morale of officers and unlock the new Abia of hardworking officers," the circular asserted.

"Accordingly, the government has approved that permanent secretaries and heads of departments shall hold office for a term of four years, renewable for another term of four years, subject to satisfactory performance and no more."

Furthermore, the circular clarified that "Directors shall compulsorily retire upon serving eight years in the post."

This directive is issued without prejudice to Rule 02809 of the state public service rules, which stipulates mandatory retirement at 60 years of age or 35 years of pensionable service, whichever occurs earlier.

Hences, all permanent secretaries, heads of non-ministerial departments, and directors who will have completed eight years or more in their roles by January 1, 2024, are hereby notified to commence their retirement preparations.

