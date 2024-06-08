ADVERTISEMENT
Abia Police Commissioner hails Otti’s commitment to fight crime

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ibe commended the exploits so far made by the commissioner in crime reduction within the short period of his assumption of duty in Abia.

Onwuemelie said this when the officials of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Abia Council, paid him a courtesy visit at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia.

He said: “Security is in the hand of God and so the glory should go to Him for whatever achievements the command has made.

“The credit must also go to the governor of the state, who has assisted us tremendously with resources, ideas and suggestions.

“There has indeed been a reduction in crime and criminality in the state, especially around the Umunneochi axis, but we have yet to meet our target.”

The state police boss said that the command would not rest on its oars until it had hit its target, adding that the people “still sleep with one eye open”.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of the chapel, Chief Obinna Ibe, said that the visit was to consolidate the collaboration between the group and the command to ensure adequate security in the state.

Ibe commended the exploits so far made by the commissioner in crime reduction within the short period of his assumption of duty in Abia.

He said: “Your coming to Abia is not just strategic but divine.

“You have shown dexterity and commitment in the fight against crime and security has drastically improved.

“We no longer witness violent crimes as was the case before your deployment and residents now sleep with their two eyes closed.”

He commended the police chief for the security presently enjoyed in the state, saying that it was coming at a time when the governor was wooing investors to Abia.

He further commended the massive structural renovation taking place at the command’s headquarters, adding that the police need a conducive workplace to function optimally.

Ibe further said that “it is on record that commissioners of police in Abia are always lucky to get elevated to higher ranks” and prayed that Onwuemelie’s case “will not be an exception”.

He decried the occasional friction between policemen in the field and media professionals in their line of duty.

He said that such disagreements should be discouraged, pointing out that both security and media personnel should see themselves as partners in the fight against crime.

He recalled a recent incident in Umuahia, where the correspondent of a television station was allegedly manhandled by bank security men, while policemen on duty “became spectators”, rather than protecting the correspondent.

