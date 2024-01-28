ADVERTISEMENT
Abia Police arrest 3 EFCC impersonators robbing university students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Also recovered from the robbers were four EFCC jackets, two EFCC ID cards, one toy gun and four EFCC search warrants.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]
A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Maureen Chinaka, stated in Umuahia on Saturday that police got information on Tuesday that a four-man gang in EFCC uniforms was robbing the students at their residence.

She stated that the robbers dispossessed some of the students of their phones and forced them to transfer N120,000 to the assailants’ bank accounts.

Chinaka added that the police visited the crime scene and arrested three of the robbers at the Man-O-War base in MOUAU.

She stated also that police recovered six stolen phones and the operational tricycle of the robbers from them.

“Investigations into the matter are still in progress.

“Abia people are advised to be security-sensitive and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately whether the suspect is in uniform or not,’’ she stated.

