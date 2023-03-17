Abia pastors declare fasting, prayer for peaceful elections.

Bishop Chikezie Elekwa, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, made this known to newsmen in Umuahia on Thursday.

The urged the electorate to troop out en masse on Saturday to exercise their franchise.

Elekwa, who is the Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Abia chapter, said that the programme became necessary to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the group, under the aegis of Representatives of Abia State Church Leaders, appealed to INEC to conduct a credible election.

The clergymen also issued a statement, which was read by the state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Emmanuel Agomoh.

They appealed to INEC officials “to vehemently resist the temptation to receive bribes or gratification from anybody or group to manipulate the votes and steal the people’s mandate”.

According to them, this appeal extends to the NYSC ad hoc staff members working for INEC.

“They should ensure that they are not co-opted by corrupt politicians to sacrifice their future destinies on the altar of immediate and mundane gains,” they further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They urged the INEC officials to conduct themselves responsibly, shun tardiness by arriving at the polling units early with all the necessary materials and conducting the election fairly and transparently.

The church leaders also urged the residents to rise to their civic and political responsibilities and vote for people with competence and integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was jointly signed by the CAN Chairman and Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Most Rev. Chibuzor Opoko.