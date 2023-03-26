ADVERTISEMENT
Abia lawmakers deny plan to impeach Gov. Ikpeazu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The outgoing governor has a little over two months left before his eighth-year tenure expires.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu (VanguardNGR)
The Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, who dismissed the rumours while addressing newsmen in Aba, said that the lawmakers had never contemplated such plan.

Uchendu urged members of the public to disregard the rumours, assuring that the Assembly would continue support the governor till the end of his tenure.

Also, Solomon Akpulonu, the Majority Leader, said that the rumours emanated from mischief makers.

Akpulonu said that the assembly was pleased with the achievements recorded by Gov. Ikpeazu, especially in the area of infrastructural development.

Also, the Minority Leader, Chijioke Chukwu, said individuals peddling the rumours were doing so to malign the state House of Assembly.

