
Abia lawmaker urges Otti to focus on Aba roads

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended Otti for his declaration of a state of emergency in the refuse disposal sub-sector.

Mr Obinna Ichita, representing Aba South constituency in the Abia House of Assembly [Guardian]
Mr Obinna Ichita, representing Aba South constituency in the Abia House of Assembly [Guardian]

Ichita, who made the appeal in a statement issued on Friday in Umuahia, congratulated Otti and his deputy, Mr Ikechukwu Emetu, on their successful inauguration on Monday.

According to him, the governor promised to put an end to administrative ineptitude in our dear state.

“I also wish to appeal to him to immediately come to Aba South and help us.

“Port Harcourt Road, Uratta , Omuma, Obohia, Ohanku, Cemetary and other roads in our constituency demand his administration’s priority attention.

“We have confidence that he will heed our plea,” Ichita said.

He commended Otti for his declaration of a state of emergency in the refuse disposal sub-sector.

“If cleanliness is next to godliness, then a God’s Own State shouldn’t be littered with dirt,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ichita was the running mate to Prof. Gregory Ibe of All Progressives Grand Alliance in the March 18 governorship poll that saw the emergence of Otti.

News Agency Of Nigeria






