Abia govt wants to partner NYSC for job creation, healthcare delivery

Governor Alex Otti said this on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members deployed in Abia.

The ceremony took place at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

Otti, represented by Chinedu Ekeke, his Deputy Chief of Staff/ Senior Special Assistant on Youth and Sports Development, said the government would make use of the skilled, creative and energetic manpower at its disposal for the overall development of the state.

The governor promised to look into the scheme’s critical areas of needs.

According to him, we will find a way of ameliorating them within the available government resources at our disposal.

“I wish to reiterate that my administration shall give the NYSC the necessary support and encouragement to ensure the success of its goal in the state.

“We would intervene, where necessary to change the narrative,” Otti said.

In a remark, the NYSC State Coordinator, Ufuoma Dick-Iruenabere, urged the corps members to obey all camp rules and regulations to ensure a successful orientation course.

Dick-Iruenabere said that the course was designed to intimate them with the objectives and programmes of the scheme, while instilling leadership and life-changing qualities in them.

She advised them to participate fully in all the camp activities, especially the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to learn at least one skill or the other.

The state NYSC boss further urged the corps members to be security conscious at all times and shun all kinds of social vices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 753 corps members, comprising 373 males and 380 females, were registered for the two-week-long orientation course.