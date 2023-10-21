ADVERTISEMENT
Abia govt urges residents to shun mob justice, fake news

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government urged the Abia people to disregard fake news because circulating fake news and unverified information could do more harm than good to members of society.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Kanu said this on Friday when the Abia Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, paid him a visit at the State Secretariat, Umuahia.

The Commissioner advised the people to report their concerns to constituted authorities instead of resorting to mob justice.

Kanu said that mob justice could be best described as a barbaric act which does not present the people of Abia in a good light and, therefore should be shunned by all means.

“Please, we are good people; we are civilised people and should not go in the way of such savagery,” Kanu added.

He said that the government and people of Abia must put heads together to nip such barbaric acts in the bud.

“I want to advise the people of Abia because given the statistics reeled out by the Commissioner of Police, we can see that it is a growing trend and it is a dangerous one.

“People can use mob justice to settle scores with their political opponents and enemies.

“For whatever it is worth, instead of mob action look for the nearest police station to report,” Kanu said.

He also urged the people of Abia to disregard fake news, because circulating fake news and unverified information could do more harm than good to members of the society.

According to him, “security issues are sensitive”, which raises the need for relevant authorities to utilise structured and well-managed information to address security issues.

He, further, expressed the willingness of the state government to collaborate with the Police to ensure that peace and stability would be maintained in the state.

“We’ll collaborate with you and give you all the support you need to succeed in the state,” Kanu added.

Earlier, Onwuemelie said that nine incidents of mob action were recorded in the state between January 1 and October 13, this year.

He said that these incidents had resulted in the death of 12 persons and emphasised the need for all hands to be on deck to stop this trend.

Onwuemelie said that the law presumes an individual innocent until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction, therefore it would be unlawful to subject anyone to mob justice for whatever reasons.

He said that mob justice had become an ugly trend which must be stopped, adding that it should be unheard of that people engaged in mob justice.

“It is barbaric for us as civilised persons residing within the South-East and Nigeria to be taking the law into our hands under such circumstances as there are several implications and consequences.

“Those perpetrating such acts are perpetrating more heinous offences and crimes than the people they are supposedly accusing of crimes.

“Beyond this, people can leverage on mob action to unduly visit terror on their supposed enemies or victimise their rivals,” Onwuemelie said.

He said that the visit to the ministry was informed by the decision to partner with the government to tackle the social problem.

“We have realized that information is a strong tool and it must effectively be deployed ethically and professionally for the benefit of the society, hence the need to work with the ministry,” Onwuemelie said.

