Abia govt to tackle perennial flooding in Ariaria Market

Inem said this on Friday during the inauguration of the executive council members of the Ariaria Umuehilegbu Industrial Market in Aba.

He said that the government was focused on improving the state’s rating on the ease of doing business, hence the resolve to commence a flood control project in the market.

Inem, further, said that the governor had directed the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Investment to evolve flood control measures that would tackle the challenge.

“We are going to do an extensive analysis and I can assure you that the issue of flooding will be a thing of the past by the next rainy season,” he added.

He also said that the government had assigned a technical team to evolve improved strategies and technology that could be used to enhance the visibility and marketability of ‘Made-in-Aba’ products.

Inem said that the commitment of the governor to fulfilling his campaign promises remains unwavering and added that as the government unfolds its plans for the market, it will wear a new look.

He said that the government had approved the restoration of power supply to the market to ensure the smooth running of businesses in the market.

Inem charged the newly-inaugurated leadership to be law-abiding, peaceful and industrious as well as align with the government’s agenda to rebuild the state.

“It is a privilege to be a leader, so do not see your new position as a money-making venture, and you must resist the temptation of imposing all sorts of levies on your members, thereby making life difficult for them,” he said.

Inem urged the new market leadership to work with the relevant agencies to know government-approved tax for traders and encourage tax payment compliance.

The outgoing Sole Administrator of the market, Timothy Kalu, said that the government would continue to work with the new market leadership to reposition the market.

Kalu said:” We have submitted your request to the governor and the government will grant your requests.”

He said that the government had plans to introduce the traders to programmes that would educate them on the use of technology to transform their businesses.

Responding, The Chairman of the Market, Chinasa Awom, thanked the government for its intervention in the crisis that rocked the union in the past and for ensuring that peace was restored.

Awom expressed optimism that the present administration would transform the state into an investors’ haven.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the Market Executive Council include Love Onyemachi (Vice Chairman), Jude Okeke (Secretary), and Augustine Ogbonna (Assistant Secretary).