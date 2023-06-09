The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia doctors suspend 6 months strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

In a communique jointly signed by Abali and Secretary, Daniel Ekeleme, the doctors said they decided to extend olive branch to the state current government to look for a way of resolving the crisis.

Abia doctors suspend 6 months strike
Abia doctors suspend 6 months strike

Recommended articles

Dr Isaiah Abali, the Chairman of the Abia Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), announced the suspension at a news briefing in Umuahia.

In a communique jointly signed by Abali and Secretary, Daniel Ekeleme, the doctors said they decided to extend olive branch to the state current government to look for a way of resolving the crisis.

According to the communique, “it is our expectation that the government would expedite action on payment of the salaries as promised to avert the ugly trend of the recent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The present state government led by Dr Alex Otti, at different fora has promised to offset all salary arrears owed doctors in Abia by Dec. 31.

“The promise to pay off these salaries was also emphasised by his Special Adviser on Health in a meeting with NMA Abia State Executive of Friday, June 2.

“The present governor in his inaugural speech through his Special Adviser on Health, has appealed to doctors to suspend the strike and go back to work, while giving him a benefit of doubt to pay off these salaries as promised.”

The chairman disclosed that the Abia State University Teaching Hospital(ABSUTH), Hospitals Management Board (HMB) and Ministry of Health were being owed 23, 16 and two months salary arrears respectively.

He said that the immediate past administration of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu did not make any reasonable and acceptable commitment to paying the salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NMA had embarked on strike on Dec. 8, 2022, in protest of the perennial non-payment of their salaries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We don't envy you... and other things traditional rulers told Tinubu

We don't envy you... and other things traditional rulers told Tinubu

Rhodes-Vivour criticises Obasa over Lagos property rights

Rhodes-Vivour criticises Obasa over Lagos property rights

Makinde flags off ₦‎9.6bn road project in Ibadan

Makinde flags off ₦‎9.6bn road project in Ibadan

Call El-Rufai to order to prevent religious war, Catholic priests to Tinubu, Sani

Call El-Rufai to order to prevent religious war, Catholic priests to Tinubu, Sani

Abia doctors suspend 6 months strike

Abia doctors suspend 6 months strike

Macron to meet victims’ families after knife attack on children

Macron to meet victims’ families after knife attack on children

NUC presents provisional licenses to 37 new private universities

NUC presents provisional licenses to 37 new private universities

Ex-minister reveals what ended Virgin Nigeria, criticises Nigeria Air

Ex-minister reveals what ended Virgin Nigeria, criticises Nigeria Air

We'll continue to arrest erring motorists, LASTMA reacts to 'Sanwo-Olu's directive'

We'll continue to arrest erring motorists, LASTMA reacts to 'Sanwo-Olu's directive'

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Ondo-House-of-Assembly ( Guardian)

Tearful Ondo Speaker dissolves state assembly