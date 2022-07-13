RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia APC senatorial aspirant, Kelvin Ugboajah confirmed dead

Ima Elijah

The prominent Abia State politician passed on early hours of Saturday

Kelvin Ugboajah

An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for Abia Central Senatorial District for the 2023 elections, Hon. Kelvin Ugboajah, is dead.

The prominent Abia State politician passed on early hours of Saturday, July 09, 2022 following an undisclosed illness.

His death was made known in an official statement released on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, by the Ugboajah family of Ariam Usaka Oboro clan in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that Ugboajah, a Lawyer, had served twice as Abia State Commissioner of Works and Lands during the administration of former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Ugboajah was a former Executive Chairman of Ikwuano Local Government Area of the state and also ran for the House of Representatives seat for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the APC during the 2019 general election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abia State.

Until his sudden demise, he also doubled as a member of the Board of Council, Obafemi Awolowo Federal Teaching Hospital, Osun State in South West Nigeria.

Meanwhile, reacting to the death, the Action Democratic Party House of Representatives candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency of Abia State for the 2023 general election, Chief Paul Meregini, expressed sadness.

In a condolence message issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Chief Meregini, recalled his political relationship with the deceased.

He described Ugboaja as a patriot, genuine political leader and committed democrat who, during his era as Chairman of Ikwuano LGA, demonstrated uncommon leadership that undoubtedly fostered great number of economic and infrastructural amenities, which visibly brought development to most length and breadth of the local council area.

Ima Elijah

