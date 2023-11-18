ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia adopts multi-faceted approach to tackle cervical cancer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action is a WHO celebration marked on November 17 annually.

Governor Alex Otti with his wife, Priscilla [Instagram/@priscilla.otti]
Governor Alex Otti with his wife, Priscilla [Instagram/@priscilla.otti]

Recommended articles

Otti said this in a statement signed by her, in commemoration of the 2023 Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action with the theme “Ending Cervical Cancer Within a Few Generations” on Friday in Umuahia.

She described cervical cancer as a serious health concern that significantly jeopardises women’s health, which prompted the state government to take decisive action to eliminate the disease.

The governor’s wife said the government had introduced initiatives such as regular screening, vaccination, advocacy for gender equality and awareness about the prevention of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that these crucial steps would play vital roles in reducing its impact on women’s health and tackling the disease.

She said “With support from pertinent health organisations, including the Federal Ministry of Health, we strategically launched the HPV vaccine, targeting girls aged nine to 14 years due to data indicating the onset of sexual activity within this age range.

“The deliberate introduction of the HPV vaccine aligns with global efforts to tackle cervical cancer early, adopting the ‘catching them young’ strategy.

“This underscores our commitment to implementing best practices in countering this widespread health challenge.

“As we work toward this goal, we are inspired by the theme for this year: “Ending Cervical Cancer Within a Few Generations,” Otti added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action is a WHO celebration marked on November 17 annually.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The moment Ododo knelt for Yahaya Bello to present certificate of return

The moment Ododo knelt for Yahaya Bello to present certificate of return

Tinubu hails Weah for accepting defeat, congratulates Liberia's president-elect

Tinubu hails Weah for accepting defeat, congratulates Liberia's president-elect

Abia adopts multi-faceted approach to tackle cervical cancer

Abia adopts multi-faceted approach to tackle cervical cancer

CCB arraigns Kano State anti-graft chairman

CCB arraigns Kano State anti-graft chairman

NBA tackles Ademola over removal of Osun CJ, rejects Afolabi as Acting Judge

NBA tackles Ademola over removal of Osun CJ, rejects Afolabi as Acting Judge

What Nigerian universities need to attain world-class status - Covenant VC

What Nigerian universities need to attain world-class status - Covenant VC

Liberian President concedes election defeat, calls opponent to congratulate him

Liberian President concedes election defeat, calls opponent to congratulate him

Otti begins payment of 8-year salary arrears to judicial workers in Abia

Otti begins payment of 8-year salary arrears to judicial workers in Abia

Appeal Court judgment on Kano guber seat threat to democracy – NNPP

Appeal Court judgment on Kano guber seat threat to democracy – NNPP

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi witnesses late arrival of INEC officials, materials at polling units [TheCable]

Kogi witnesses late arrival of INEC officials, materials at polling units

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC denies withdrawal of passwords for results upload in Imo

Governor Yahaya Bello and his preferred successor, Usman Adodo.

Bello, Ododo applaud INEC, security personnel’s conduct at guber election

SDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka. [The Cable]

SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll