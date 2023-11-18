Abia adopts multi-faceted approach to tackle cervical cancer

Otti said this in a statement signed by her, in commemoration of the 2023 Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action with the theme “Ending Cervical Cancer Within a Few Generations” on Friday in Umuahia.

She described cervical cancer as a serious health concern that significantly jeopardises women’s health, which prompted the state government to take decisive action to eliminate the disease.

The governor’s wife said the government had introduced initiatives such as regular screening, vaccination, advocacy for gender equality and awareness about the prevention of the disease.

She added that these crucial steps would play vital roles in reducing its impact on women’s health and tackling the disease.

She said “With support from pertinent health organisations, including the Federal Ministry of Health, we strategically launched the HPV vaccine, targeting girls aged nine to 14 years due to data indicating the onset of sexual activity within this age range.

“The deliberate introduction of the HPV vaccine aligns with global efforts to tackle cervical cancer early, adopting the ‘catching them young’ strategy.

“This underscores our commitment to implementing best practices in countering this widespread health challenge.

“As we work toward this goal, we are inspired by the theme for this year: “Ending Cervical Cancer Within a Few Generations,” Otti added.

