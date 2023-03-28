Abductors demand ₦50 million ransom for 6 INEC ad-hoc staff

The victims were returning from Kupa North and South under Lokoja Local Government Area in Kogi State when they were attacked.

What NYSC is saying about abducted corps members

Meanwhile, the NYSC Kogi State management has appealed to corps members serving in the state not to take laws into their hands over the missing colleagues.

The NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. YD Ahmed, and his top management team have been on the ground in Lokoja since Sunday, March 26, 2023, when the incident occurred, working with all security agencies to secure their release.

The state Governor and the Chairman of the NYSC Kogi State Governing Board are also working tirelessly for their release.

In response to the planned protest by some corps members, the NYSC Kogi State management cautioned, “Whatever your grievances, you must follow the channel of communication, take such to the state coordinator through your local government inspectors.”

What you should know

Babalola Oluwatobi Peter, an Assistant Presiding Officer II (APO II) in the March 18 Kogi House of Assembly election, revealed that his sister was among those who are still held captive.

