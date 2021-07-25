Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Joseph Hayab confirmed the release of the students on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Abducted students of Kaduna Baptist school regain freedom
After 20 days in captivity, bandits have released 28 of the students abducted from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna.
Recommended articles
A total of 121 students were abducted from their hostels by bandits on July 5.
It would be recalled that on July 12, one of the students, Abraham Aniya was rescued by security operatives alongside two other victims who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Kachia road.
On July 20, two other students escaped when they were tasked to go and fetch firewood from a nearby forest.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng