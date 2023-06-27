Abbas appoints Punch, Daily independent reporters as media aides, 31 others

This is contained in a statement by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Musa Krishi, in Abuja.

Bayeiwu until now, was a Punch correspondent attached to the House of Representatives while Ahmed reports for Daily Independent, also a members of the House of Reps Press Corps. The speaker also appointed 31 others as his aides for effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the 10th House of Reps.

Some of the appointees include; Mr Jamil Muhammad as Deputy Chief of Staff Administration; Mr Dunkwu Chamberlain, Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative; Mr Ahmed Safana, Special Adviser, Special Duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are; Mr Hamisu Kubau, Special Adviser, Political Matters; Mr Samuel Ajayi, Special Assistant l, Legal Matters; Mr Osazee Ogundijie, Special Assistant, Legislative Matters.

Also appointed are; Mr Aminu Ramalan, Special Assistant, Finance; Mr Ibrahim Gusau, Special Assistant, International and Interparliamentary Affairs; Mr Lamir I Rahim, Special Assistant, Youth Matters.

Mrs Yetunde Adeniji was also appointed as Special Assistant, Women Affairs; Mr Raphael Nnana Igbokwe, Special Assitant Intergovernmental Affairs and Mr Zakari Aliyu, Principal Private Secretary among others.