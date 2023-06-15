Abbas appoints ex-Daily Trust staff as media aide

This is contained in a statement personally signed by the Speaker and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The speaker said that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Before his appointment, Krishi has several years of experience in legislative reporting, covering both the House and the Senate at different times for the Daily Trust newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishi joined Daily Trust as the Best Graduating Student of Mass Communication in 2012 as part of the newspaper’s policy.

He is also and well acquainted with legislative nuances.

He is a graduate of Mass Communication from the Kaduna Polytechnic,

Between 2014 and 2015, he served as the Assistant Political Editor at the Daily Trust and became a senior correspondent.

Krishi, who hails from Nasarawa State, also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the Bayero University, Kano State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also graduated as the best student of his set with a Distinction and served as the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Speaker of the 9th House of Reps. Femi Gbajabiamila, from 2019 to 2023.

The new spokesman is an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), who is expected to bring his wealth of experience acquired over the years on board in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Reps.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has also appointed Dr Jerry Uhuoas the Special Adviser on Police and Strategy.