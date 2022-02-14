The suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, has been arrested.
Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others
Abba Kyari was arrested hours after he was declared wanted.
Recommended articles
The embattled police officer was arrested by the police alongside four others on Monday, February 14, 2022, hours after he was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
The NDLEA had earlier declared Kyari wanted over alleged drug links.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng