RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Abba Kyari was arrested hours after he was declared wanted.

Abba Kyari [NPF]
Abba Kyari [NPF]

The suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, has been arrested.

Recommended articles

The embattled police officer was arrested by the police alongside four others on Monday, February 14, 2022, hours after he was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had earlier declared Kyari wanted over alleged drug links.

Details later...

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Nigerian customs to generate N3.01trn revenue in 2022 - Reps

Nigerian customs to generate N3.01trn revenue in 2022 - Reps

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

UPDATED: NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

UPDATED: NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos.

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)