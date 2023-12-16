ADVERTISEMENT
Abaribe mourns Ezeife, sues for calm over Supreme Court's decision on Nnamdi Kanu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abaribe implored Ndigbo not to despair over the unfortunate outcome at the Supreme Court.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

Abaribe in a statement on Friday by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, described Ezeife’s demise as “the great fall of an Iroko tree in Igbo land and Nigeria”.

He said his death had once more robbed Ndigbo and Nigeria in general, of a consummate advocate of people’s rights and equality for all.

He said Ezeife spent his life, particularly his later days on earth, preaching for equity, justice, fairness and good governance in Nigeria.

Abaribe said Ezeife was especially vocal on the Igbo question and their place in the Nigeria project.

“Okwadike never hid his feelings and as such voiced out his opinions on vexed national issues as they affected his beloved Igbo; he spoke truth to power no matter whose ox was gored

“He was a man of panache and candour who carved a national image for himself being a cultural icon, a brave warrior who loved his people so dearly.

“Okwadike will be sorely missed. His resolute and fearless stand on national discuss will be too hard to replace.

“Ironically, he died on the eve of a day our brother, Nnamdi Kanu, was denied his quest to be released by the Supreme Court. It would have been a fitting gift to him,” Abaribe said.

The senator also called for calm over the non-release of Kanu by the Supreme Court, assuring that Ndigbo would vigorously pursue a political solution that could ultimately set him free.

Abaribe implored Ndigbo not to despair over the unfortunate outcome at the Supreme Court.

“I’m of the firm belief that this current Federal Government will do something very fast to release Kanu, if for no other reason but for national cohesion and unity of the country.

“As Leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in the circumstance,” Abaribe assures.

Abaribe mourns Ezeife, sues for calm over Supreme Court's decision on Nnamdi Kanu

