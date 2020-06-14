Maryam Abacha, wife of the late dictator, General Sani Abacha has broken her silence on recovered monies her late husband purportedly starched away in foreign banks.

Mrs Abacha during an interview with Kano Focus, an online new platform in state to mark the 22nd anniversary of her husband’s death said the truth about the recovered monies will soon come to light.

The widow, who accused the people of Kano of betraying her husband wondered why the late Head of State was not seen as a thief until he died.

The FG has promised to spend the fresh Abacha loot on construction of roads (Punch)

She said, “How come this man was not a thief until he died?”

“What is this amount of money after 22 years you say oh we have found this amount of money and we’re bringing it back?

“It is a shame to tell lies on a dead man! It is a shame to tell lies on your leader.

“If he had done wrong, God knows. If other people are putting the wrong on him, it is a matter of time.

“They will kneel down like America is kneeling down now. Anybody that is evil will kneel down just like this corona has come to shut this world.”

She further said that there are lots of people her husband helped in Kano that are no longer greeting her for no reason.

She continued, “He worked in Kano and he planted Kano people, but there are people he helped a lot but they are not even greeting me now for no reason.

“They just hate us. But why? It is Haram and Allah is watching us. ”

Recall that the Chief Security Officer to the late dictator, Hamza Al Mustapha said all the recovered monies linked to Abacha were saved in foreign banks to save Nigeria from sanction and protect Nigerians from suffering.

Al Mustapha argued that the decision to keep the monies in foreign banks was collectively made by key stakeholders involving emirs and chiefs from the south and from the north and VIPs of that time.

Between 1998 and 2020, over $3.624 billion looted by Abacha has been recovered from four countries.