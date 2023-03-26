Abacha’s former Deputy Oladipo Diya dies at 78

Born in Odogbolu, Ogun State on April 3, 1944, Diya died eight days before his 79th birthday.

His death was announced on Sunday in a statement by his son, Oyesinmilola Diya.

It read, “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; we announce the passing on to Glory of our dear husband, father, grandfather and brother, Lt- Gen. Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd).

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of March 26, 2023. Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period.

Further announcements will be made public in due course,” he said.

The deceased was a former military governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.