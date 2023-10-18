Daughter of Borno House of Assembly member found strangled in Maiduguri

The horrific event unfolded at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, less than 24 hours after Governor Babagana Zulum ordered the demolition of brothels, shanties, and makeshift beer joints at the Railway Terminus general area, claiming these activities were breeding grounds for criminals and related killings in the metropolis.

The victim, identified as Amma Buwa, was discovered lifeless with her hands and legs tied behind her back when her husband returned from a nearby mosque after evening prayers.

Their two-year-old child was found crying beside her. Buwa's husband took her body to the police station. The police promptly arrived at the scene, and the Gwange Police Division evacuated the body to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for autopsy and further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A family source, taking to social media, shared the heartbreaking news of Buwa's demise. The post informed the public that her funeral, or janaiza, would take place today (Wednesday) morning in Maiduguri at 777 Housing Estate at 10 am.

“Inna lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un. Amma Buwa is killed by some hoodlums earlier today after isha prayer, where some unknown men invaded into her house after her husband left to the masjid for isha prayer.

“Amma is the daughter of member Representing ngala at the state house of Assembly.