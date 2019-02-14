The authorities of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) has reportedly suspended the institution's chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for allegedly threatening female students with marks for sex.

The Associate Professor of the Department of Philosophy was reportedly suspended after his arraignment before a disciplinary committee on allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement signed by the university spokesman, Edward Aihevba, the university ASUU chairman was arraigned before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (SSDC) on allegations of gross misconduct bordering on sexual harassment and threatening students to have sex with him in exchange for marks, the Nation reports.

Aihevba said Prof. Igbafen has earlier been found culpable and indicted by an investigative panel of the University for the Offence of sexual harassment adding that the family of a female victim has threatened to report the institution to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences (ICPC) if AAU failed to bring Prof. Igbafen to book.

The statement reads in part: “On receipt of the petition, the university management asked for his comments. His response was found unsatisfactory. He was therefore arraigned before the SSDC.

“As due process demands, he has been suspended from the university pending the determination of the allegation leveled against him.

“He is therefore not allowed to participate or involved in any university duties or functions except those related to SSDC during the period of his suspension.”

Reacting to the allegation, Prof Igbafen said his suspension was part of the grand plan to intimidate ASUU chapter of the institution saying he would expose the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ignacious Onimawo.

He said, “it is a grand plot that will fail. The VC is desperate because he has so many things to hide. He is looking for a weak ASUU to manipulate.

“That petition was written against two of us when I was a Lecturer II in 2011. I answered it that my hands are clean. Is that why he is denying me of my promotion?

“All these things are plot to destabilize the Union. It is a cheap blackmail.The VC is desperate to decimate ASUU. I know he is behind all the petitions against me.”