'A strong pillar in my journey to success' - Tinubu praises First Lady @63

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu expressed that their bond, love and commitment to each other had only deepened with time.

Tinubu and Wife having a special moment (Credit: Google)
In a personal message, the president said he had enjoyed the delight of family, political and business life with the First Lady.

My trusted partner in every venture, and the one special person who has consistently filled my days with joy and laughter over 36 amazing years.

”Today is not only a day to mark another year of your purposeful life but a beautiful reminder of the journey we have embarked upon together.

“Through all these years, we have shared in the uncertainty of dangerous, but principled stands against tyranny. Many can not fully appreciate the sacrifices you made for us during that harrowing, dark era, but I do and always will.

“We have experienced adventure, love, and laughter. We have celebrated victories, and we have wrestled down the monster of defeat, and we have done all in an inextricable bond,” he said.

Tinubu said that the bond between them grew stronger through thick and thin, adding that their love and commitment to each other had only deepened with time.

“Thank you for being the ever-present sunshine that brightens my darkest hours.

“Your kindness, your wisdom, and your inner and outer beauty continue to amaze me more each and every day.

“As we celebrate your birthday, I want you to know how profoundly grateful I am for your serene presence in my life.

“I look forward to many more years filled with even greater laughter and love as we continue on this path together, which God Almighty had predestined for us,” he added.

Prayed prayed that the Lord would to continue to guide and guard the First Lady and bless her with good health and longevity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

