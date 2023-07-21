'A pragmatic, forthright leader' - Ondo council boss celebrates Akeredolu at 67

Mr Olusegun Ajimotokin, Chairman, Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State has extolled the virtues of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as he celebrates his 67th birthday anniversary.

Ajimotokin also joined well-wishers across the globe to shower encomium on the governor a he clocked the age of 67 on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Ajimotokin in a goodwill message through his media aide, Mr Victor Adedeji made available to newsmen in Okitipupa, described Akeredolu as a pragmatic and forthright leader who had demonstrated exemplary leadership as governor.

According to him, your Excellency, you have been steadfast in defending the cause of Ondo state people and committed to protecting their lives and property.

“The state on which you have reposed so much responsibility and trust values the great contribution that you have made to advance her cause.

“I will continue to value your courage in the efforts geared towards strengthening the security architecture of the state and the entire South West region to surmount security challenges.

“You are one of the brains behind the establishment of the South West Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun” which have today renowned for combating crimes and criminalities across South Western states and history will be kind to you.

“As you celebrate your 67th birthday anniversary, I strongly identify with your purposeful leadership which have culminated into life-impactful projects across the state.

“I wish you a quick recovery, long life and glorious return hale and hearty from leave as you continue to serve the state and the nation with your well-known commitment to peace, security and development,” Ajimotokin said.