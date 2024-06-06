ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

9,303 killed, 9,562 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrender in 1 year

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops also rescued no fewer than 4,641 hostages, while 1,437 suspected oil thieves were apprehended within the period under review.

9,303 killed, 9,562 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrender in 1 year [Nigerian Army]
9,303 killed, 9,562 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrender in 1 year [Nigerian Army]

Recommended articles

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known during the joint briefing by Security, Defence and Response agencies organised by the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also rescued no fewer than 4,641 hostages, while 1,437 suspected oil thieves were apprehended within the period under review.

According to him, troops killed 363 criminals and rescued 245 kidnapped hostages in the Niger Delta Region within the period. Buba said the Nigerian Police Force within the year apprehended 4,796 armed robbery suspects, 3,068 kidnap suspects and 2,474 suspects for rape/sexual crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that 1,213 suspects were apprehended for unlawful possession of firearms, 3,523 suspected cultists, 3,381 suspects for murder/homicide, and 13,382 suspects for other offences.

According to him, the Police rescued 1,713 kidnap victims and recovered 1,465 vehicles/motorcycles, 2,566 firearms and 19,310 rounds of ammunition. Buba said the Police prosecuted 29,052 cases within the year and secured the conviction of 16,200 suspects.

He gave the breakdown of prosecuted cases as “7,675 cases conclusively dispensed, 11,376 suspects are currently undergoing trial, 51 cases are under appeal in appellate courts, and 16,200 cases resulted in the conviction of suspects who have received various punishments for their criminal acts."

Buba said the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on the other hand foiled 48 attacks/kidnap attempts on schools and dismantled over 1,975 illegal mining sites across the country.

He added that 165 illegal local refineries were uncovered and dismantled within the period under review.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Relatedly, the Nigeria Customs Service generated exceptional revenue of about ₦4 trillion.

“National security and anti-smuggling efforts led to significant seizures of contraband goods, illegal arms, and narcotics.

“The agencies recovered over 21,000 pump action cartridges, 440 pump action rifles, and 228,741 rounds of ammunition and, prevented potential attacks by recovering suicide jackets and lethal weapons.

“Criminal activities involving illicit petroleum products were disrupted, with 50,000 illicit liters impounded,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House to suspend Rep Ugochinyere for politicising oversight duties in Rivers

House to suspend Rep Ugochinyere for politicising oversight duties in Rivers

9,303 killed, 9,562 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrender in 1 year

9,303 killed, 9,562 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrender in 1 year

Ido-Ekiti residents call for FG price control on food, drugs and essentials

Ido-Ekiti residents call for FG price control on food, drugs and essentials

Sanwo-Olu gifts ₦10m to LASU's best-graduating student

Sanwo-Olu gifts ₦10m to LASU's best-graduating student

Spraying naira doesn't negatively affect economy - Lawyer urges CBN to amend Act

Spraying naira doesn't negatively affect economy - Lawyer urges CBN to amend Act

Olumide Akpata recalls his support for youths as Obi dissociates Obidients from LP

Olumide Akpata recalls his support for youths as Obi dissociates Obidients from LP

NDLEA arrests 4 intending pilgrims ingesting wraps of cocaine before Saudi flight

NDLEA arrests 4 intending pilgrims ingesting wraps of cocaine before Saudi flight

Atiku's lawyer, Ozekhome, backs Tinubu's reintroduction of old national anthem

Atiku's lawyer, Ozekhome, backs Tinubu's reintroduction of old national anthem

Akwa Ibom Police arrest ex-convict posing as military personnel

Akwa Ibom Police arrest ex-convict posing as military personnel

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu pledges to secure every inch of Nigeria

NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Gov meets Ribadu in Abuja as tussle over emirship lingers

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

I'm sacrificing my security vote for Osun's development – Adeleke