Nine people have reportedly been killed following an attack by gunmen on Nandu Gbok community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

An eyewitness revealed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Channels Television also reports that 30 houses were burnt down by the attackers.

Kaduna state government reacts

The Kaduna state government has condemned the attack and revealed that security agencies have been deployed to the area.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Samuel Aruwan also consoled the families that lost their loved ones in the attack.

The statement reads: “The Kaduna State Government has been briefed by the security agencies on the killing of nine persons by criminal elements who attacked Nandu village in Sanga LGA in the early hours of Saturday.

“The security agencies have so far recovered nine corpses, including children. The attackers also burnt several houses in the village. The government condemns this attack on the lives and security of citizens and appeals to our communities to resist those who do not want peace.

“In this moment of grief, we must come together to defeat the machinations of those who have no notion of respect for the lives of others.

“Violence has left an unacceptable toll of death and injury, loss of livelihoods, pain and fear. We must overcome this by respecting our common humanity, settling differences peacefully and promptly reporting threats and suspicions to the appropriate authorities. Evil will never triumph over our common humanity.”

Borno IDP fire

Also, four people have reportedly been killed in a fire outbreak that occurred in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Reports say about 10,000 house were affected by the fire and 15,000 people have been displaced.