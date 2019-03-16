A fire outbreak which occurred in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday, March 14, 2019, has left about 4 people dead.

According to Channels Television, the incident was confirmed by the media officer of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Ibrahim Uba.

Uba said that 4,000 households were affected, and that the community hospital was also burnt down.

Contradicting report

Meanwhile, another report by a humanitarian group known as the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) says 8 people died from the fire incident.

The NRC in a series of posts on Twitter, revealed that two others were critically injured.

The organisation also said that 10,000 house were affected by the fire with 15,000 displaced.

According to NRC, 6,000 children are reported to be among the affected as well as 4,000+ nursing or pregnant women.