9 kids rescued as Lagos police stops cult initiation

The spokesperson for the Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this significant development, shedding light on the rescue operation conducted in the Mushin area of the state.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, August 10, 2023, Hundeyin stressed the urgent need to reinforce the family unit in society.

He revealed that the ages of the rescued children ranged from a mere 9 years to 14 years, illustrating the disturbingly young age range targeted by these criminal activities. The intervention took place during or shortly after the forced initiation ceremony into the cult, preventing the children from being irreversibly ensnared.

Hundeyin disclosed that the children displayed incisions on their bodies, serving as alarming indicators of their initiation ordeal.