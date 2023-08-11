ADVERTISEMENT
9 kids rescued as Lagos police stops cult initiation

Ima Elijah

Lagos state police thwart cult initiation, rescuing vulnerable children.

The youngest kid is 9, and the oldest is 14 years of age
The spokesperson for the Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this significant development, shedding light on the rescue operation conducted in the Mushin area of the state.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, August 10, 2023, Hundeyin stressed the urgent need to reinforce the family unit in society.

He revealed that the ages of the rescued children ranged from a mere 9 years to 14 years, illustrating the disturbingly young age range targeted by these criminal activities. The intervention took place during or shortly after the forced initiation ceremony into the cult, preventing the children from being irreversibly ensnared.

Hundeyin disclosed that the children displayed incisions on their bodies, serving as alarming indicators of their initiation ordeal.

Although the spokesperson refrained from providing intricate details about the specifics of the rescue operation, he did confirm that investigations into the matter are actively underway.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

