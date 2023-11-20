ADVERTISEMENT
9 bodies recovered from Niger boat mishap – NSEMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

At least 34 persons were said to be on board of which 10 allegedly lost their lives, while 22 were reportedly rescued by local divers.

The Head of Relief and Rehabilitation in NSEMA, Alhaji Salihu Garba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

NAN recalls that ten persons were confirmed dead in a boat mishap that occurred on Thursday, November 16.

The victims, mostly traders, were reportedly conveying goods from Zongoru Community of Bassa Ward to Gijiwa, ahead of Friday market in Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro LGA, when the tragic incident happened.

Garba gave the names of the deceased to include Farida Muntari, Sharhabila Sagir, Bubakar Sadiq, Na’ima Ibrahim, Amina, Safaratu Ibrahim, Sadiq Ibrahim and Rafiya Yakubu.

He said that the agency had yet to identify two of the deceased persons, adding that all the deceased were from Zangoro.

He further said that there were 24 males and female adults and 10 male and female children in the boat when it capised.

Garba also said that a search operation was ongoing to recover the remaining bodies.

