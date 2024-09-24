ADVERTISEMENT
88 street urchins arrested in Oshodi as Lagos Govt cracks down on miscreants

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operation was carried out at 3:00 am at Oshodi following a series of complaints from residents.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, made this known in a statement signed by the agency’s Spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Akerele said that the operation was carried out at 3:00 am and 4:00 pm respectively on Tuesday at Oshodi and its environs.

“The operation, which took place at Oshodi, Bolade, and its environs, was executed following a series of complaints lodged by concerned motorists, residents, and passersby through the agency’s feedback channels.

“These individuals reported an alarming rise in criminal activities, particularly during rush hour, saying hoodlums usually lie in wait around the area to harass unsuspecting passersby and motorists,” he said.

He emphasised the agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Lagos.

We cannot allow these criminal elements to hold our people hostage in their own communities. The State Government remains steadfast in its resolve to protect lives and property.

“This operation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to put an end to this ugly trend.

“Our efforts was met with widespread jubilation by concerned citizens and other passersby at Oshodi Oke Bridge, who witnessed the operation,” the chairman stated.

He assured residents, passersby that the exercise would be sustained in line with the Agency’s mandate as enshrined in the THEMES PLUS Agenda of the state to restore law and order across Lagos Metropolis.

“The agency had carried out initial surveillance in the area where it was discovered that these miscreants make use of the pedestrian bridges at Oshodi Bus Stop to spot their victims and wait for them.

“All these menace will soon become a thing of the past as their activities will be completely grounded soonest,” he pledged.

CSP Akerele urged motorists and residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the agency or the nearest police station.

“We remain on high alert and will continue to carry out surveillance and sting operations aimed at safeguarding the lives and property of motorists and residents along this axis and beyond,” he stated.

According to him, all the suspected miscreants will be prosecuted accordingly.

