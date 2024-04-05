ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

RRS says 85 motorcycles impounded in Lagos for plying prohibited routes

News Agency Of Nigeria

RRS, in collaboration with LAMATA seized 85 motorcycles in different areas of the state

RRS says 85 motorcycles impounded in Lagos for plying prohibited routes
RRS says 85 motorcycles impounded in Lagos for plying prohibited routes

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post he shared on his X handle, @benHundeyin, on Friday.

He said that RRS, in collaboration with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), seized 85 motorcycles in different areas of the state on Thursday.

“RRS supported by their counterparts from the LAMATA Enforcement Team carried out the operation yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The areas visited by the team include Ojodu Berger, Aguda (Ikeja), Iju Road, Agege, Iyana Ipaja Bridge, Abule Egba and Ogba.

“The operation was led by RRS Commander, CSP. Olayinka Egbeyemi.

“In a similar operation two weeks ago, the team led by Egbeyemi impounded 257 motorcycles, ” he said.

According to him, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, said the command would continue to deal with individuals who flout traffic laws in the state.

“Fayoade has assured that the exercise will be sustained until there is compliance with Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said that the command will not fold its arms and allow recalcitrant individuals to flout state’s traffic law without consequences, ” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale

Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick