RRS says 85 motorcycles impounded in Lagos for plying prohibited routes

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post he shared on his X handle, @benHundeyin, on Friday.

He said that RRS, in collaboration with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), seized 85 motorcycles in different areas of the state on Thursday.

“RRS supported by their counterparts from the LAMATA Enforcement Team carried out the operation yesterday.

“The areas visited by the team include Ojodu Berger, Aguda (Ikeja), Iju Road, Agege, Iyana Ipaja Bridge, Abule Egba and Ogba.

“The operation was led by RRS Commander, CSP. Olayinka Egbeyemi.

“In a similar operation two weeks ago, the team led by Egbeyemi impounded 257 motorcycles, ” he said.

According to him, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, said the command would continue to deal with individuals who flout traffic laws in the state.

“Fayoade has assured that the exercise will be sustained until there is compliance with Lagos State.

