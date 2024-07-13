ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

81 victims of Jos school building collapse discharged from hospitals

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that no further casualty had been recorded from the four hospitals that treated the victims.

81 victims of Jos school building collapse discharged from hospitals
81 victims of Jos school building collapse discharged from hospitals

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Saints Academy, a secondary and primary school in Jos, collapsed on Friday, while students were writing their third term examination.

Dr Abel Izang, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), of Plateau Specialist Hospital, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Jos.

NAN reports that the Saints Academy, a secondary and primary school in Jos, collapsed on Friday, while students were writing their third term examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Izang said that out of the 39 patients hospitalised on Friday,, 23 had been discharged, while two were referred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), due to spinal injuries.

Izang, further said that the five patients who were still on admission were in stable condition.

Similarly, Prof. Steve Anzaku, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), of Bingham University Teaching Hospital, said that out of the 55 hospitalised, 23 were discharged and those on admission were in stable condition.

Chioma Ofodile, the Public Relations Officer of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Hospital, said 23 out of the 32 patients brought to the facility, had been discharged, while the remaining nine were also from the in stable condition.

Dr Josiah Njem, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), told NAN, that the six victims of the collapsed building, hospitalised in the hospital with various injuries were in stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that no further casualty had been recorded from the four hospitals that treated the victims.

NAN reports that Musa Ashoms, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, on Friday confirmed that 154 people were brought out of the debris of the collapsed building.

Sadly, 22 were confirmed dead by Ashoms, who also disclosed that six were in critical condition.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fuel subsidy removal has failed, NANS slams Tinubu

Fuel subsidy removal has failed, NANS slams Tinubu

Soyinka tallest living iroko in Nigeria’s literary forest – NCC

Soyinka tallest living iroko in Nigeria’s literary forest – NCC

81 victims of Jos school building collapse discharged from hospitals

81 victims of Jos school building collapse discharged from hospitals

Police arrest 4 suspects claiming to be armed robbers in a viral video

Police arrest 4 suspects claiming to be armed robbers in a viral video

‘You’ve been caged’ - APC lambasts Ndume for outburst against Tinubu

‘You’ve been caged’ - APC lambasts Ndume for outburst against Tinubu

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

Plateau govt declares 3 days of mourning for school building collapse victims

Plateau govt declares 3 days of mourning for school building collapse victims

Judges hold strategic discourse for effective maritime dispute resolution

Judges hold strategic discourse for effective maritime dispute resolution

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024 [Daily Post]

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024