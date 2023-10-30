ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

80 dead bodies, 20 headless bodies found around cattle market in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Otti has vowed neither to condone nor get involved in supporting insecurity in any form or manner.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter/@alexottiofr]
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter/@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

Otti said this during the monthly media parley organised by the government at the Government House, Umuahia. The governor said the dedication of the government to tackle insecurity remained unwavering, adding that it was working to ensure the people of Abia celebrated the Yuletide in peace.

He said that government would neither condone nor get involved in supporting insecurity in any form or manner. Otti said security intelligence showed that the ransom being paid for kidnapped victims were always dropped off around the Umuchieze Cattle Market in Lokpanta of Umunneochi Local Government Area (LGA).

"We installed electronic equipment to find out what is happening in every part of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A few weeks ago, we found that a lot of the ransom that was paid for kidnapping ended up somewhere around Umunneochi LGA. We decided to dominate the place and what we saw was shocking.

"In less than 48 hours, we recovered over 80 dead bodies around the cattle market, and we recovered 20 headless bodies decomposing bodies which include adults and children.

"We recovered uncountable skeletons of people who had been killed and left to decompose still around that axis," he said.

Otti also said different forms of crimes such as gun running, prostitution, narcotics trade and heavy use of substance were highly operational in the cattle market. He said investigations were still ongoing to ascertain the people involved in the crime.

Otti said this informed the decision of the state government to change the cattle market into a general market. He said the state government had taken a step to secure the market by fencing it and issuing a directive for the market to be a non-residential daily market, which would open from 6:00 am through 6:00 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otti said in line with government’s directives, the market would no longer be exclusively for the sale of cattle, but it would operate as a general market where other items would be sold.

"Now some persons said we had sent away the Hausa community living in Abia, but remember when we saw the skeletons, we did not know which skeletons belonged to either Hausa or Yoruba.

"The spread of the false information led to a northern group issuing a quit notice to Igbo living in the North to leave and come back to East."

The governor explained that a meeting was held with the group, during which explanations were given about government's intention.

"We challenged them that anybody that is not in support of what we are doing must be a criminal, then they saw reason with us and reversed themselves," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otti said the state government was desirous to maintain peace and stability to encourage the people of Abia to move about in the state, especially during the Yuletide without any fear of harassments.

"I can assure you that Umunneochi is calm," he added.

Otti restated the government's commitment to rebuild the state and give it a new look through massive industrial reforms and infrastructure development.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sokoto Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) shuts down assembly

Sokoto Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) shuts down assembly

Democracy on life support - Atiku challenges Supreme Court verdict

Democracy on life support - Atiku challenges Supreme Court verdict

Gov Otu suspends SEMA boss over alleged poor handling of palliatives

Gov Otu suspends SEMA boss over alleged poor handling of palliatives

Lagos State Govt reopens Alaba Rago market

Lagos State Govt reopens Alaba Rago market

Mass wedding organised to promote unity - Kwara traditional ruler

Mass wedding organised to promote unity - Kwara traditional ruler

Matawalle spent billions to furnish uncompleted governor's lodges - Zamfara govt

Matawalle spent billions to furnish uncompleted governor's lodges - Zamfara govt

NGO donates Police outpost to Ondo State Command

NGO donates Police outpost to Ondo State Command

Court adjourns Naira Marley’s case over alleged cyber crime

Court adjourns Naira Marley’s case over alleged cyber crime

What is my offence? - Fubara confirms impeachment plot against him

What is my offence? - Fubara confirms impeachment plot against him

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu