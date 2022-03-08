8 Nigerian women who break the bias with finesse

In 1996, the UN announced “Celebrating the past, planning for the future” as the theme for Women’s Day. Since then every year a theme is given to mark the celebrations and gender rights advocacy work. For 2022, the UN given theme is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, which aims to recognise women who are working to build a more sustainable future.

In celebrating women today, Pulse recognises 8 Nigerian women who are currently pulling dynamic weights in male-dominated fields. These women stand out for their exceptional dedication towards their passions and crafts.

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha- Deputy Chief Whip House of Representatives of the FRN

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Chidubem is a Nigerian politician at the House of Representatives level. She currently serves as the Federal Representative representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi constituency in the 9th National Assembly.

Honorable Nkeiruka was first elected member of the Federal House of Representatives in 2007, and later re-elected in 2015, both under the People's Democratic Party (PDP). At the National Assembly, she served as the Chairman of Women in Parliament and Chairman, House Committee on Aviation. She is notable for sponsoring bills that will enhance the standard of living for children, women, youths and the less privileged, education and infrastructure including health and aviation sector.

The 9th Assembly consists of only 19 women, and Hon. Onyejeocha has made her mark in her time. The rejected bill which had sparked up recent conversations about poor political participation of women in governance was sponsored by the Representative. The bill was seeking special seats for women at the national and state Houses of Assembly.

Ibijoke Faborode- CEO ElectHER

Ibijoke Faborode is a co-founder and executive director of ElectHER, a nonpartisan, pan-African political organisation.

The agnostic organisation is focused on bridging the inequality gap in African democracy by advancing women’s political leadership.

This objective is achieved through the administration of behavioural change communications, community building, capacity development, and increased access to social, human and financial capital.

She is actively involved in the race to bridge inequality gaps in African democracy by engaging critical stakeholders, encouraging and equipping women to decide to run for office and enabling them to win elections.

In a bid to strengthen women’s representation in Nigeria, her organisation recently partnered with African Women on Board (AWB), and AGS Tribe, to launch a $1million fund to support Nigerian women seeking to run for elective office in 2023.

Through her organisation, she is currently looking to raise a $10 million fund to empower 1000 women who decide to run and directly fund 35 women to competitively run for elective office in the 2023 Nigerian general elections.

Rinu Oduala- Human Right Advocate

Rinu Oduala is a Human Rights advocate and a social influencer who lays primary focus on issues of equity, justice, humanity and community advancement.

Spurred by police brutality in Nigeria, Rinu has become a key player in the efforts to confront the systems and structures that have led to mass incarceration and police killings of Nigerians.

She became renowned for being one of the leading voices in the EndSARS campaign, which demanded better governance for Nigeria and police accountability.

She is the executive project director at Connect Hub NG, a platform that documents, defends and advocates against state violence and police brutality in Nigeria.

Rinu currently hosts conversations via her Twitter Space platform, Rinu Space. The space aims at fostering political awareness and conversations between young Nigerians and political/social figures.

Rinu Oduala was born on the 1st of November 1998 in Lagos State, Nigeria, She holds a diploma from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta, and is presently studying Chemistry at Lagos State University.

Feyikemi Abudu- Social Influencer

Feyikemi Abudu commonly known as FK Abudu is a Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur. She's a member of the women's activist alliance in Nigeria, Feminist Coalition (FemCo).

The Feminist Coalition is a group of young Nigerian feminists who work to promote equality for women in Nigerian society.

In October 2020, a series of mass peaceful protests against police brutality in Nigeria with the hashtag and slogan “EndSARS” began. The protests called for the complete disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit with a history of abuse of power.

The FemCo members decided its first project would be to support the peaceful protests through ensuring the safety of Nigerians exercising their constitutional rights.

FK started a fundraising campaign to provide support for protesters before she later joined forces with the Feminist Coalition, co-founded by Odufuwa and Eweniyi. The group raised nearly N150 million in donations in local and foreign currencies, including cryptocurrency.

Currently, FK co-hosts one of Nigeria’s most popular podcasts, ‘I said what I said.” The banter filled podcast dwells on everyday lifestyle discussions with various studio guests sharing personal life experiences. The podcast is filled with laughter, insights, and factual wildness.

Ola Orekunrin - CEO Flying Doctors Nigeria

Dr. Ola Orekunrin is a medical doctor, helicopter pilot and the healthcare entrepreneur founder of Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company (FDHIC), West Africa’s first Air Ambulance Service.

The FDHIC specialises in technology enabled healthcare focused public private partnerships (PPP) in Africa.

She's dedicated to bringing trauma care to the most remote parts of Western Africa and her company, an air ambulance service based in Lagos, is doing just that.

Ola was motivated to start the company after her younger sister tragically died whilst traveling in Nigeria as a consequence of there being no medical air service available to transport her to hospital.

She graduated as a medical doctor from the University Of York in the UK and is a member of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine.

She has published four books ‘EMQ’s in Paediatrics’, ‘Pre-Hospital Care for Africa’ , ‘Fixing Healthcare in Nigeria; a guide to public healthcare policy and Banking, Finance & Economics in Emerging Markets: an essay collection.

She co-authored the ‘Impact investing for healthcare financing report’ alongside Stears Business and authored the’ Project financing and healthcare infrastructure’ report.

She has also written articles in the British Medical Journal, the Journal of Emergency Medical Services, the Niger Delta Medical Journal, the New York Times and the Huffington Post.

Tokini Peterside- CEO Art X Lagos

One name that may be considered synonymous with African art promotions in Nigeria is that of Tokini Peterside, Founder and CEO of the first international art fair in West Africa, ART X Lagos.

The art fair was created to showcase and support the breadth of contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. It draws local patrons, and a host of international collectors, curators, and critics, annually. ART X Lagos has successfully exposed over 40,000 visitors to Africa’s and the Diaspora’s leading artists, and is now “a reflection of Nigeria’s potential on the global scene” according to the Financial Times.

The sixth edition of the fair was held from 4 to 7 November 2021 at The Federal Palace Lagos, and extended online till 21 November at ARTXLAGOS.COM. It welcomed 30 leading galleries, presenting artworks by 120 artists from Africa and its diaspora.

Tokini was born in Lagos Nigeria and did some of her early education in Nigeria before going to the United Kingdom where she studied at Cheltenham Ladies’ College and Westminster School.

She bagged a First Class honors degree in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2006. She later attended the INSEAD business school for a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Wavy The Creator- Music and Creative Arts

As a creative, Wavy the Creator (real name Jennifer Ejoke) wears many hats. She started her creative journey as a fashion designer before sidestepping into visual media and her now blossoming career as a recording artist.

In addition to her music, Wavy is also the official photographer of leading Nigerian hip hop artist Olamide.

In all her creative tiers, she distinctively stands out in such a unique way that it is hard to forget any of her creative outputs. At home she’s best known for her domestic breakout hits 'H.I.G.H' (Her In Greater Heights), and follow-up ‘Shaku’, which was released under Tinie Tempah's Disturbing London label.

There is nothing regular or basic about Wavy. Her fashion sense gives off a cool alien in streetwear, she has her facial piercings filled with ornaments that speak depth of taste, her social profiles feel like art galleries, and we absolutely love her for these reasons.

Banke Kuku- Fashion and Interior Design

Banke Kuku is a fashion entrepreneur and the CEO/Creative Director of Banke Kuku Textiles, maker of woven and printed fabrics for the fashion and interior decor industry.

Her designs are intricate and rich in Nigerian culture. They are contemporary in their fusion of West-African and Western-eclectic inspirations.

For this reason, her designs appeal to a lot of people both within and outside Nigeria. She specializes in printed and woven textiles, which keeps her in competition with global markets.