8 hoodlums killed as operatives repel attack on Imo police division

The Police Spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not be reached but a senior police officer confirmed the development to NAN.

The police officer said that the corpses of the hoodlums and their vehicles had been brought to the state police command headquarters in Owerri.

He disclosed that the police divisional headquarters was not razed neither was any security personnel killed in the attack.

The operatives also recovered seven vehicles the attackers used for attempted operation.

It will be recalled that since January and April, unknown gunmen had successfully carried out attacks on about ten police stations, including the razing of the state police command headquarters.

They also successfully attacked and freed no fewer than 1,800 prisoners from the Owerri Correctional Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gun battle between the unknown gunmen and the security operatives in Orlu lasted several hours, as the military sent reinforcement from the 34 artillery brigade, Obinze.

The gun duel created an atmosphere of panic, as people scampered for safety, leaving the roads in Orlu town and its environs deserted.

A resident of the area who preferred anonymity, told NAN that they could not sleep due to the gun battle.

He also disclosed that an Armoured Personnel Carrier was allegedly set ablaze at Umuna junction in Orlu town.

The resident disclosed that one of his cousins was hit by a stray bullet.

NAN reports that the attack came few hours after the new CP Abutu Yaro assumed office.