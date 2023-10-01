ADVERTISEMENT
8 dead, 7 injured in Delta auto crash - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Biu also called on owners and operators of tankers to comply with all safety standards set by the government on the operation of that category of vehicle on Nigerian roads.

FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)
The FRSC Spokesman, Bisi Kazeem confirmed this in a statement in Abuja stating that the fatal crash which occurred on Oct. 1 at about 1 pm also had seven people injured.

Kazeem said that the dual crash involved 15 different categories of vehicles stating the affected vehicles as 1 Toyota Hiace Bus, 2 FORD Buses, 1 Volkswagen Passat passat, 2 J5 Peugeot buses, 1 Daylong Motorcycle and 8 Tankers.

“From the report gotten from the FRSC rescue team, a total of 15 people all male adults were involved.

“Out of this number, seven people got injured, while eight victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“The truck ladened with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), coming from Warri, Delta State fell on the highway and spilled the PMS product on the road.

”This, hereby led to an explosion that gutted the aforementioned number of vehicles and the 15 male victims,“ he said.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu as calling on fleet operators, especially owners of tankers conveying inflammable products to ensure compliance with minimum safety standards by installing safety valves (Anti-spill) in their vehicles.

This, he said, is to eradicate all incidences of mishap resulting from lack of safety valves in tankers.

He directed Commanding Officers to ensure that tankers that did not meet safety standards were not allowed to ply the highways.

News Agency Of Nigeria

