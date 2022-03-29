Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff, says 7 people were killed, while 29 others sustained injuries in a train attack that occurred on Monday, March 28, 2022.
7 killed, 29 injured in Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says Defence Chief
“Seven Nigerians were killed, 29 others wounded, and some were kidnapped, and we are yet to establish the exact number.
The train, which took off from Abuja, was already in Kaduna but was yet to get to the station when it was attacked.
Speaking with state house correspondents on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Irabor said security operatives are still trying to get the exact number of people who were kidnapped during the incident.
“We have come to brief the president regarding the unfortunate incident of yesterday, when some criminals, bandits laid improvised explosive devices on the rail tracks and a passenger train was demobilised,” he said,
“We went to the scene this morning, inspected the entire area and gave out instructions on what is to be done and we have come to brief the president on this development.”
The defence chief added that security agencies will intensify efforts to prevent reoccurrences of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.
