7 killed, 29 injured in Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says Defence Chief

The train, which took off from Abuja, was already in Kaduna but was yet to get to the station when it was attacked.

Speaking with state house correspondents on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Irabor said security operatives are still trying to get the exact number of people who were kidnapped during the incident.

“We have come to brief the president regarding the unfortunate incident of yesterday, when some criminals, bandits laid improvised explosive devices on the rail tracks and a passenger train was demobilised,” he said,

“Seven Nigerians were killed, 29 others wounded, and some were kidnapped, and we are yet to establish the exact number.

“We went to the scene this morning, inspected the entire area and gave out instructions on what is to be done and we have come to brief the president on this development.”