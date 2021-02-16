Seven children have been hospitalised in Kaduna State after accidentally detonating an explosive device.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 that the incident happened at a residence in Ungwan Mangworo, Igabi local government area.

A group of children picked up the explosive material from a nearby farm and began to play with it before it detonated while they were near their home.

"Seven of the children were injured by the explosion, and are now receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika," Aruwan said.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, expressed concern with the incident, and tasked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation.

The governor also urged residents to be more vigilant and ensure such items are not found near inhabited locations.

The incident is similar to one that happened in neighbouring Zamfara where six children died after a device they found exploded while they were playing with it.

Some other children were left with various degrees of injuries according to the Zamfara Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran.