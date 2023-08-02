ADVERTISEMENT
69 repentant hoodlums stun police in Kano State, surrender arms

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Gumel, said the police invited 30 repentant hoodlums to a novelty football match, but were surprised at seeing 69 others who showed up to also renounce criminality.

“We invited 30 of them, but to our utmost surprise 99 of them turned up and accepted to shun bad deeds and also submitted their weapons,’’ he said.

He said at the kick-off of the novelty match between the police and the repentant hoodlums that three notorious criminals, who were also invited to embrace peace, chose to rebuff the invitation, however.

Three notorious thugs – Bura Kita, Hantar Daba and Sule Maidoki have proved stubborn and refused to submit their weapons to the police and repent.

“This football match is organised by the Police and the Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases & Social Vices (YOSPIS), an NGO.

“It is for the purpose of promoting peace and welcoming back youths who had gone astray.

“We have made efforts to make Kano State free of crimes using dialogue and peaceful approaches to encourage youths to shun drug abuse, phone snatching, thuggery and other crimes,’’ Gumel said.

He assured of a N300,000 bounty for any community that produces any of the criminals still on the Police wanted list.

Earlier, Executive Director of YOSPIS, Ms Zainab Ahmad said the football match aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

In his remarks, retired AVM Ibrahim Umar, who represented Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf, expressed appreciation of efforts by the police to rid Kano State of vices.

Umar, Director General (Special Duties) in the governor’s office, also commended YOSPIS for organising the friendly.

