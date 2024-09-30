64th Independence: Tinubu to address Nigerians on Tuesday

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy announced this in a statement on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Onanuga said the broadcast is part of activities to mark the nation’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are encouraged to connect to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu wants low-key celebration

Due to the economic challenges facing the country, President Bola Tinubu recently called for a modest independence celebration.

In a statement by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, President Tinubu approved a low-key celebration to reflect the mood of the country.

The statement read in part, “In alignment with the mood of the nation, therefore, I wish to inform you that the President, Commander–in–Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved that the 64th Independence celebration should be low-keyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is in this context that the program of events has been designed to remind us about our strength when we stay united, our progress despite the challenges, the beauty of our diversity, the quantum leap this administration has taken within the short period in office and the beacon of a better future for all, through the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

ALSO READ: Nigerian youths cry out over economic hardship