ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sector Commander decried the poor turnout in the collection of processed driver’s licence, even as the corps has made collection process simple and seamless across its centres in the state.

FRSC and motocycle operators (TheGuardianNG)
FRSC and motocycle operators (TheGuardianNG)

Recommended articles

The sector Commander, Joshua Adekanye disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan. Adekanye said that the sector strongly condemned the use of temporary driver’s licence after the stipulated time.

He decried the poor turnout in the collection of processed driver’s licence, even as the corps has made collection process simple and seamless across its centres in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, we have up to 6,138 unclaimed licences in our various collection centres in the state.

“I will like to use this opportunity to talk to the general public who have processed their driver's licence to go and collect them.

“It is wrong for drivers to continue to use temporary driver’s licence to operate on Nigeria roads.

“We have also made the collection process simple so that a driver can collect the processed licence within five minutes at the centre, “he said.

Adekanye said that the corps had commenced a special rickety vehicles hunt patrol on the road to get unfit vehicles off Nigerian roads. He noted that when some of the rickety vehicles break down at delicate portions of the road at times, it could lead to road traffic accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to use this opportunity to announce to the public again to avoid using such vehicles on the road else they may be arrested and prosecuted accordingly, “he said.

The sector commander assured the residents of continuous comportment and civility of FRSC officers to the public while on the roads.

“We have been providing regular training and lectures for the officers to inform them of what the public expect from them while on the road.

“We engage them almost every morning during parades before they go for routine patrol on the road. This is in addition to our Mondays special briefing and lectures,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

Pulse Sports

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers