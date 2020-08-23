The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily report on the virus said the new cases were confirmed in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As usual, the bulk of the new cases were recorded in Lagos the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria.

Out of the 601 fresh cases, 404 were detected in Lagos, followed by Abuja and Oyo state with 37 and 19 cases respectively.

While 14 more cases were recorded in Ondo, Abia, Enugu and Kaduna state all recorded 13 cases each.

In Edo and Kano, 12 cases each were confirmed, while Kwara, Ebonyi and Nasarawa all recorded 11, 10 and 7 cases respectively.

Other states with new cases of the virus include Ogun-6, Osun-5, Delta-5, Niger-5, Plateau-4, Bayelsa-4, Katsina-3, Ekiti-2, and Imo-2.

The NCDC’s updates on Saturday also showed that 38,767 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from isolation centres, while the total number of deaths recorded as a result of infections inches close to 1000.