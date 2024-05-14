ADVERTISEMENT
6 more abducted students from CUSTECH Kogi rescued, 4 still missing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspected bandits invaded the institution on Thursday and abducted 24 students.

The school’s front gate. Photo: Facebook/ Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH)
The school's front gate. Photo: Facebook/ Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH)

This increased to 20, the number of students of the university already rescued by a combined team of security operatives and local hunters. The state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed in a statement in Lokoja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected bandits had invaded the institution on Thursday and abducted 24 students.

The students were abducted while reading for their first-semester examination slated to begin on May 13.

Government’s data shows that only four students are still missing from Thursday’s abduction of CUSTECH students.

“Meanwhile, frantic efforts are being made to locate and rescue the four.

“Fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to abandon the six rescued students, with some escaping with severe injuries.

“The families of the six recently-rescued students have confirmed their safe return home as the first 14,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state Gov. Usman Ododo had expressed deep appreciation to the joint forces that carried out the rescue operations. He quoted the governor as urging the forces to continue the search until the remaining students would be found.

“This government wishes to assure the public that the security architecture around schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning systems to prevent future occurrences, ” Fanwo stated.

He expressed joy that the rescue came hours after Ododo visited the institution and assured parents of his readiness to rescue all the students.

Fanwo said that the 14 students rescued earlier were getting the required attention. According to him, security agents are combing the forests to ensure that all the kidnapped students are found and brought home safely.

