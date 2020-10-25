An eyewitness said about six bodies had been moved to mortuary after hoodlums broke into the warehouse in Jalingo, while many others sustained injury in the stampede.

The witness said, “We took about six bodies to the federal medical centre morgue between yesterday (Saturday) and the early hours of today.

“There is hunger in the land and thousands of people moved in to get the food palliatives and unfortunately some died in the process.

“This is what the government wants by refusing to share the items.”

However, following the invasion of the warehouse, the state government has declared a curfew in Jalingo, the state capital.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Haruna Manu, announced the order in a state wide broadcast in Jalingo on Saturday night.

Manu expressed worry that some hoodlums invaded government warehouses containing palliatives and carted away items meant for distribution to members of the public.